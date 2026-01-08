Cleveland's Trucoat Painting Plus Wins Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave Award For 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“This recognition from our neighbors in Cleveland is the highest compliment we could ever receive,” said Ricky Londo, owner of Trucoat Painting Plus.“We're not just a painting company; we're your neighbors. Every exterior we paint, every interior we transform, and every cabinet we refinish is about strengthening the pride and beauty of our community, one home at a time. This award validates our team's commitment to quality, integrity, and treating every home as if it were our own.”"Owner Ricky Londo and his team earn the 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave award, solidifying their reputation for quality residential painting and deep community roots in Northeast Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH - Jan 8, 2026 - Trucoat Painting Plus, a trusted residential painting service in Northeast Ohio, announced today it has been named a“2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave” award winner.







This accolade is part of Nextdoor's 9th annual Local Business Awards, which celebrates the local businesses most beloved and recommended by the neighbors they serve.

The Neighborhood Fave award is a community powered honor, voted on directly by residents on the Nextdoor platform. It recognizes businesses that consistently deliver outstanding service and become woven into the fabric of their local area.







Serving Cleveland and the surrounding areas, Trucoat Painting Plus specializes in comprehensive residential painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet painting and deck/fence staining.

The company has built its reputation on detailed preparation, premium materials, and a customer centric approach that emphasizes clear communication and spotless worksites.

“Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most,” said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor.“We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day.”







Winners of the award receive a digital Neighborhood Fave badge on their Nextdoor Business Page, helping Cleveland residents easily identify and choose community verified services.

About Trucoat Painting Plus:

Trucoat Painting Plus is a third generation, family owned and operated painting company serving Cleveland and the surrounding areas. The company specializes in residential interior, exterior, cabinet painting and deck/fence staining.







Operating from its headquarters at 753 Avon Belden Rd ste G, Avon Lake, OH 44012, Trucoat Painting Plus distinguishes itself through a dedicated team of W-2 employees who undergo background checks.

In a commitment to customer confidence, Trucoat Painting Plus does not require an upfront deposit for its projects. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship, the company focuses on reliable service and community oriented values for homeowners in Cleveland, Ohio.