Want To Read More? Two Experts Give Their Tips On What You Can Do

MENAFN - The Conversation) Reading promises so much: better mental health, a sense of wellbeing, cultural and educational enrichment, even greater confidence and eloquence.

It sounds irresistible; yet for many of us, the reality is very different. Half of the adults in the UK don't read regularly for pleasure, and more than one in ten find reading difficult.

So why does something so rewarding feel so hard to do? For many adults, a disinterest in reading may well start in childhood. In 2025, only about one in three children and young people aged eight to 18 reported enjoying reading in their free time. And then if children do not see their own parents reading, they are unlikely to see being immersed in a book as a good use of leisure time.

The government's Education Committee has recently launched an inquiry to explore how to keep the joy of reading alive.

In our research, we both (through different angles) explore ways to get people reading for joy.

Different ways of reading

Many people grow up feeling excluded from the joy of reading, and this may linger into adulthood. Research consistently shows that both children and adults with dyslexia or ADHD report lower levels of enjoyment and therefore tend to read less frequently.

This can be exacerbated by systemic school approaches and priorities that associate reading with national and international tests. Reading is reduced to a performance metric, rather than a source of pleasure.

Simple changes, such as altering the physical properties of the titles you read, or choosing graphic novels, can make a big difference. Neurodivergent readers can access books from publishers that specialise in using accessible fonts, layouts and language, for example.

Audiobooks offer another powerful alternative. Despite the relationship between brain representations of information perceived by listening versus reading is unclear, neuroscience research shows the way our brain represents meaning is nearly the same whether we are listening or reading.

Audiobooks can transform stories from something squeezed in between deadlines into travel companions, kitchen buddies, or late-night unwinders. Accessible on phones, tablets, smart speakers and even through library loans, audiobooks fit seamlessly into busy lives. They can be a great way to get into books for those of us with low reading stamina who need frequent breaks.

For people with ADHD, audiobooks allow for physical movement while reading. They also engage young children effortlessly. Children, as young as three giggle through lively audio tales and tackle complex narratives with ease.

One of us (Paty) recalls her daughter proudly saying she could“see” the stories in her head – like her own private cinema – even preferring them to TV shows. What she didn't know was that every laugh and every imagined scene was quietly building vocabulary and nurturing a love for books.

Read socially

The social dimensions and shared experiences of reading have been repeatedly highlighted. An example of tackling some of the systemic barriers around reading for pleasure in big scale is the KU Big Read project, launched by one of us (Alison Baverstock) in 2015 and which ran until 2024-25.

Before they started their undergraduate course, new students at Kingston University received a free book in the post – along with a letter from the author referring to their feelings just before starting university.

This gave everyone a shared experience, and a book to talk about, before the nerve-wracking first day. The transition to higher education is a momentous step, and the university saw a significant reduction in the dropout rate in its first year of the project.

The book consistently acted as a connector across the university, with staff and students helping to choose the book for the year ahead.

We invite you to put this into practice in your own lives. Look for an in-person or online book group or read-along, and make reading social. The book group that one of us (Paty) attends isn't about pure literary critique, but about human connection.

Make reading a pleasure, not a chore

The charity Reading Force founded by one of us (Alison Baverstock), which promotes the use of shared reading to keep military families connected, has always encouraged making reading fun rather than a laboured and compulsory process. Families are given special scrapbooks to record their shared experience of reading together and the word“literacy” is never mentioned.

Reading is promoted as a fun activity for families, with colourful resources, free books and events with key authors such as charity patron Sir Michael Morpurgo. For families whose access to books may be limited, this can be a gentle, non-judgemental and exciting pathway. Feedback from this process has shown profound connection, wellbeing and emotional satisfaction.

This emotional satisfaction by reading things they would like to read as opposed to imposed ones is of utmost importance. Pick something that engages you, not the book you think you should be reading.

Representation and reading

Feeling represented in the stories you read – whether through your background, values, or identity – can be a powerful way to build a love for books.

Adults from diverse backgrounds have benefited from joining bilingual groups with their children, creating stories together and engaging with books. The gains are significant, not only in literacy and cultural belonging but also in stronger connections with their community.

When books showcase a variety of cultures and include characters of all abilities as central figures, they become more relatable and inviting for readers from all walks of life. And it is never too late.