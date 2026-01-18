403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nations follow in child social media ban after Austria
(MENAFN) Countries around the world are increasingly moving to limit children’s access to social media, following Australia’s decision last year to block users under 16 due to concerns over the negative impact of social media on young people.
Australia implemented the law on Dec. 10, resulting in the deactivation of roughly 550,000 accounts, including 330,000 on Instagram, 173,000 on Facebook, and 39,000 on Threads. The restrictions apply to around ten platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch, Threads, and Kick.
European Countries Follow Suit
Several European nations have introduced similar measures. Denmark passed a resolution on Nov. 7 banning users under 15 from social media platforms. Spain approved a bill in June 2024 raising the age for data protection consent from 14 to 16. France and Norway have also implemented age-based limits linked to digital maturity.
Different Approaches in the US, Türkiye, and China
In the United States, a fragmented federal system has resulted in inconsistent regulations, with several states, including Florida, considering platform-specific bans and other regions still pursuing legislation on age verification and parental consent.
In Türkiye, the Grand National Assembly is evaluating a potential ban on social media use for children under 15. Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas stated that social network providers would be required to block access to users below that age. A draft bill outlining these regulations is expected to be submitted to the relevant parliamentary committee by the end of January.
This wave of regulations highlights a global effort to protect children from the perceived risks of social media exposure while creating differing enforcement models across regions.
Australia implemented the law on Dec. 10, resulting in the deactivation of roughly 550,000 accounts, including 330,000 on Instagram, 173,000 on Facebook, and 39,000 on Threads. The restrictions apply to around ten platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch, Threads, and Kick.
European Countries Follow Suit
Several European nations have introduced similar measures. Denmark passed a resolution on Nov. 7 banning users under 15 from social media platforms. Spain approved a bill in June 2024 raising the age for data protection consent from 14 to 16. France and Norway have also implemented age-based limits linked to digital maturity.
Different Approaches in the US, Türkiye, and China
In the United States, a fragmented federal system has resulted in inconsistent regulations, with several states, including Florida, considering platform-specific bans and other regions still pursuing legislation on age verification and parental consent.
In Türkiye, the Grand National Assembly is evaluating a potential ban on social media use for children under 15. Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas stated that social network providers would be required to block access to users below that age. A draft bill outlining these regulations is expected to be submitted to the relevant parliamentary committee by the end of January.
This wave of regulations highlights a global effort to protect children from the perceived risks of social media exposure while creating differing enforcement models across regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment