Paty Paliokosta

Associate Professor of Special and Inclusive Education, Kingston University

I am an Associate Professor in Inclusive Education and a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. I currently lead the National Award for Special Educational Needs Coordination PgCert, offer equality, diversity and inclusion input in Initial Teacher Education (PgCert) and supervise several research projects at masters and doctoral level. In my role, as Personal Tutor Scheme Lead for Kingston Faculty of Health, Science, Social Care and Education, I guide and support colleagues in facilitating students' participation, achievement and well-being. I actively contribute to institutional self-assessment and action planning for improving our diverse students' and staff's experience and outcomes, acknowledging intersectionality across the university.

The different aspects of my professional practice and research as an educator for more than 20 years have been underpinned by the principle of social justice. My commitment to the participation of learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEN/D) at all levels of their education has been evidenced in my various strategic roles at school and local authority level, as an Inclusion Manager and SEN/D education consultant respectively; this entailed several cross-disciplinary projects that challenged children's exclusions, facilitated evidence-based interventions and provided schools with knowledge and guidance for leading inclusive settings in a multi-disciplinary way.

Diverse learners' interpretations of inclusive policies was the focus of my PhD research and this shaped my consecutive Higher Education undertakings. At KU, I have designed enabling learning strategies for underrepresented groups, such as work-based learners and have led award-winning practice in initial teacher education, based on incorporating research, civic engagement and co-production in the teaching and learning experience. The 'Inclusion and Social Justice' Special Interest Group that I have led for several years serves as a hub of evolving collaborative multi-disciplinary projects across school, faculty, university, the third sector and community, both locally and internationally.

–present Associate Professor of Special and Inclusive Education, Kingston University



2007 University of Kent (CCUC), PhD 2002 University of Kent, Med

