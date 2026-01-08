Illinois Divorce Lawyer Russell D. Knight Explains When A Former Spouse's Divorce Lawyer Can Be Sued

CHICAGO, IL - Illinois Divorce Lawyer Russell D. Knight of the Law Office of Russell D. Knight ( ), has addressed a key question many individuals ask after going through a difficult divorce: Can you sue your ex-spouse's divorce attorney in Illinois? In a recently published article, Knight provides a detailed and practical explanation of why such lawsuits are rarely successful and what legal protections divorce attorneys have under Illinois law.

Divorce can be an emotionally charged process, and it's not uncommon for one party to feel targeted by the opposing party's Illinois Divorce Lawyer. However, as Russell D. Knight points out, the law is clear: divorce attorneys owe their duties solely to their own clients, not to the opposing spouse. This legal boundary, Knight emphasizes, is rooted in both ethical rules and longstanding court decisions.

“The traditional, general rule has been that the attorney is liable only to his client, not to third persons,” Knight quotes from Pelham v. Griesheimer, a landmark case decided by the Illinois Supreme Court. This case has shaped the legal framework around attorney responsibility in divorce cases, making it extremely difficult for a non-client to bring a negligence claim against an opposing attorney. For an Illinois Divorce Lawyer, these legal principles form the backbone of their role in adversarial divorce proceedings.

Russell D. Knight explains that the nature of divorce litigation demands that attorneys act with loyalty and dedication to their clients. This means they cannot have split allegiances, and certainly cannot owe duties to the other spouse involved in the proceedings. Doing so would compromise their ability to advocate effectively.

“Where a client's interest is involved in a proceeding that is adversarial in nature,” Knight writes,“the existence of a duty of the attorney to another person would interfere with the undivided loyalty which the attorney owes his client and would detract from achieving the most advantageous position for his client.”

As an Illinois Divorce Lawyer, Russell D. Knight frequently deals with clients who feel wronged not only by their former spouse but by the legal system itself. While it's natural to be frustrated after contentious litigation, Knight encourages individuals to understand that divorce attorneys, even when aggressive, are protected by what is known as the absolute-litigation privilege. This legal doctrine grants attorneys broad immunity for actions and statements made during litigation, provided those actions are related to the case.

“The absolute-litigation privilege immunizes certain statements and conduct by attorneys in the course of litigation,” Knight states, citing Doe v. Williams McCarthy, LLP as precedent. The privilege is designed to give lawyers the freedom to represent their clients vigorously without fear of retaliatory lawsuits from the opposing party.

While this protection might seem unfair to those who feel victimized by the divorce process, Knight emphasizes that the law's purpose is to keep the legal system functioning efficiently and fairly. If every litigant could sue the other side's lawyer, the judicial process would quickly become gridlocked.

Children, however, represent a unique category in family law. In some cases, courts appoint legal representatives, such as guardians ad litem or child representatives, to act in the child's best interests. These individuals are not on either parent's side and are given their own legal immunity while carrying out their court-appointed roles. Knight underscores that even in these sensitive roles, legal protections remain strong to ensure independence and fairness.

Judges and court-appointed professionals involved in divorce proceedings also benefit from various forms of immunity. According to Knight, the only exceptions occur when a judge acts outside of their judicial capacity or entirely without jurisdiction, both of which are extremely rare circumstances.

For those seeking accountability after a painful divorce, Russell D. Knight advises a different approach. Rather than pursuing lawsuits against divorce attorneys, individuals may find more relief in focusing on existing court orders and how to minimize further entanglement with the legal system.

“If the divorce process has been so damaging that you are trying to sue the various actors in your divorce, you have my deepest sympathies,” Knight writes.“However, your best strategy moving forward is to remove yourself from the process entirely.”

Knight concludes with a reminder that the real issue often lies not with the lawyers but with the legal outcomes of the divorce. He urges clients to work on compliance with court orders and seek legal advice on how to move forward constructively rather than engage in further conflict through litigation.

Those who are considering how to disengage from the Illinois divorce system or are seeking ways to resolve lingering post-divorce legal issues are encouraged to reach out to the Law Office of Russell D. Knight. Russell D. Knight, as an Illinois Divorce Lawyer, offers guidance to those who want to regain peace and clarity after a contentious legal battle.

