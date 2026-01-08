A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Highlights How Smart Carts Restore Visibility Into Shopper Behavior

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CMO Yaniv Zukerman argues retailers must close the gap between transactional data and real customer journeys

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) CMO Yaniv Zukerman explains that while retailers have become highly proficient at tracking transactions, pricing and inventory, they have steadily lost visibility into how shoppers actually behave inside the store. Most existing systems capture only end results, such as what was purchased and when, leaving the entire in-aisle journey largely invisible. This disconnect, he argues, creates a growing gap between how well retailers believe they understand their customers and how little they truly know about the decisions, hesitations and trade-offs that shape each shopping trip.

Zukerman points to smart cart technology as a way to close that gap by turning the shopping cart into a continuous, consent-based engagement and insight touchpoint. By capturing real-time basket activity, showing running totals and delivering relevant offers during the trip, smart carts can reduce friction for shoppers while giving retailers a clearer view of movement, decision-making and behavior at scale. This visibility, he notes, enables retailers to design layouts, promotions and experiences based on how customers actually shop, rather than relying solely on aggregated transaction data after the fact.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZ are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN