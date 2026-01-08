New Spherix Patient Research Shows Nearly Half Of Atopic Dermatitis Patients Report Major Quality-Of-Life Impact Despite Expanding Treatment Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patient-reported data reveal substantial gaps between clinical perception and lived experience across sleep, mental health, and daily functioning

EXTON, PA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 31 million Americans are living with eczema/ atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that extends far beyond visible symptoms to disrupt sleep, mental health, and daily functioning, according to new research from Spherix Global Insights. Findings from Patient Voice DynamixTM: Atopic Dermatitis US 2025, based on responses from 304 U.S. patients, reveal a substantial and often underrecognized disease burden that persists despite an increasingly crowded treatment landscape. These patient-driven insights underpin Spherix's advisory services, supporting strategy across messaging, differentiation, access, and engagement.

Across the patient journey, itch emerges as the most severe and pervasive driver of disease burden. Nearly half of patients report that AD has a large or extremely large impact on overall quality of life. Validated instruments, including the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and the Patient-Reported Impact of Dermatological Diseases (PRIDD), highlight disproportionately greater burden among patients of color and those with more severe disease, with meaningful effects on emotional well-being, life responsibilities, and physical functioning. Notably, patient-perceived severity frequently does not align with traditional clinical assessments, reinforcing the need for a more holistic, patient-centered approach to evaluating disease impact.

Sleep disruption represents one of the most significant and underappreciated consequences of AD. While findings from Spherix's Patient Chart DynamixTM: Atopic Dermatitis US 2025 suggest that physicians estimate moderate-to-severe sleep impairment in roughly one in five AD patients, patient-reported data tell a markedly different story. More than half of patients report moderate sleep disturbance, and one in five experience severe nighttime disruption, underscoring a clear disconnect between clinical perception and patient experience.

Beyond physical symptoms, AD imposes a substantial psychological toll. Validated patient-reported outcome measures reveal high rates of anxiety and depression, including among patients who do not self-identify as anxious or depressed, suggesting that the emotional burden of AD may be broader and deeper than commonly recognized in routine care. In describing the emotional toll of AD, one patient said,“I felt really lonely and cut out, cut off from the world because I couldn't go out, I couldn't work properly.”

AD also significantly interferes with daily activities and productivity. Physician estimates from Patient Chart DynamixTM: Atopic Dermatitis US 2025, indicate activity impairment in roughly one-quarter of patients with moderate disease and fewer than half of those with severe disease. In contrast, patient-reported data point to substantially greater disruption, with more than 40% of patients reporting moderate and nearly 60% reporting severe activity impairment. Patients often seek medical care as escalating symptoms, particularly itch, dryness, pain, and involvement of high-impact body areas, begin to interfere with emotional well-being and daily functioning.

While topical therapies remain foundational in AD management, two-thirds of topical users continue to have moderate disease and report limited, short-lived relief. Persistent challenges with flare control, body coverage, and frequent application are driving demand for more effective and convenient options, most notably a once-daily oral pill. Experiences with systemic therapies vary; however, patients treated with Regeneron/Sanofi's Dupixent (dupilumab) report strong symptom relief, preserved quality of life, and broad access and coverage, underscoring the impact of effective, well-tolerated advanced therapies.

Overall, findings from Patient Voice DynamixTM: Atopic Dermatitis US 2025 highlight persistent unmet needs across the AD patient journey. Patients are seeking therapies that not only improve skin symptoms but also restore sleep, emotional well-being, social functioning, and productivity, outcomes that matter most in daily life.

