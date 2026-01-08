403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bangladesh Imposes New Visa Restrictions on Indian Citizens
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has imposed sweeping new restrictions on visa services for Indian nationals, according to a statement provided to local media by the nation's foreign ministry.
The Dhaka Tribune confirmed Friday that the expanded limitations now affect Bangladesh's diplomatic missions in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Under the policy—which became operational Thursday—nearly all visa categories have been suspended at these three deputy high commissions. Only business and employment visas remain available for processing.
This marks an escalation of earlier measures taken by Dhaka on December 22, 2025, when the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi temporarily froze all visa issuance and consular operations. Similar suspensions were implemented at the Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, and the visa processing center in Siliguri.
The mission in Guwahati, located in India's northeastern Assam state, also ceased consular activities during that December shutdown.
Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have deteriorated significantly in recent months.
The crisis deepened in 2024 when then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina escaped to India following a mass uprising that overthrew her government. Nobel Prize winner Mohammad Yunus assumed control of an interim administration, serving in the role of chief adviser.
Fresh bloodshed erupted across Bangladesh in December following the fatal shooting of a prominent figure from the 2024 protest movement. India has called on the transitional government to ensure the safety of minority communities during the ongoing turmoil.
Simultaneously, Dhaka has persistently sought Hasina's extradition from India after a court handed down a death sentence against her for crimes against humanity. The exiled former leader has rejected the ruling as predetermined and driven by political motives.
Hasina's Awami League—which governed the country for a decade and a half prior to the revolt—has been prohibited from contesting in general elections set to take place next month.
The Dhaka Tribune confirmed Friday that the expanded limitations now affect Bangladesh's diplomatic missions in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Under the policy—which became operational Thursday—nearly all visa categories have been suspended at these three deputy high commissions. Only business and employment visas remain available for processing.
This marks an escalation of earlier measures taken by Dhaka on December 22, 2025, when the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi temporarily froze all visa issuance and consular operations. Similar suspensions were implemented at the Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, and the visa processing center in Siliguri.
The mission in Guwahati, located in India's northeastern Assam state, also ceased consular activities during that December shutdown.
Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have deteriorated significantly in recent months.
The crisis deepened in 2024 when then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina escaped to India following a mass uprising that overthrew her government. Nobel Prize winner Mohammad Yunus assumed control of an interim administration, serving in the role of chief adviser.
Fresh bloodshed erupted across Bangladesh in December following the fatal shooting of a prominent figure from the 2024 protest movement. India has called on the transitional government to ensure the safety of minority communities during the ongoing turmoil.
Simultaneously, Dhaka has persistently sought Hasina's extradition from India after a court handed down a death sentence against her for crimes against humanity. The exiled former leader has rejected the ruling as predetermined and driven by political motives.
Hasina's Awami League—which governed the country for a decade and a half prior to the revolt—has been prohibited from contesting in general elections set to take place next month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment