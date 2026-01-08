Ashghal Announces Temporary Traffic Closure On Bu Silla Interchange

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary full traffic closure on Bu Silla Interchange, affecting the Exit leading to G-Ring Road for traffic coming from West Industrial Street.

The closure will take effect from 12 midnight to 5am on Sunday, January 11, 2026, until Sunday, January 18, 2026, to carry out road maintenance and improvement work.

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to carefully observe the speed limits and use the alternative routes to reach their destinations, as indicated on the map.



