Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Power vacuum emerges in Venezuela following Maduro’s capture

2026-01-10 01:29:35
(MENAFN) Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a US military operation in Caracas, uncertainty surrounds who will assume leadership as the Trump administration seeks to exert influence over the country.

US officials and analysts suggest that Washington may aim to maintain control over Venezuela’s interim leadership, currently headed by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, while minimizing the risks of political instability or the challenges of direct nation-building.

Consuelo Thiers, a lecturer in international relations, noted that the US is likely to continue engaging with senior figures in the ruling establishment, especially Rodriguez. She said, “If the US chooses to pursue stability while managing tensions … it is likely to seek negotiations with Rodriguez and other senior officials.” Thiers added that this approach aligns with statements from Trump and top US officials regarding “securing oil agreements and increasing Venezuela’s production capacity.”

Jack Clayton, a US foreign policy analyst, observed that both sides appear willing to cooperate for the time being. He stated, “We know Rodriguez is in power for now, and that Trump and Rodriguez appear to be willing to work together … on the issue of oil.”

This evolving situation highlights the delicate balance the US may attempt between maintaining influence, supporting the interim government, and avoiding the risks of full-scale governance or intervention.

