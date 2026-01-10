403
Tehran prosecutor urges citizens to stay indoors amid protests
(MENAFN) Tehran’s public prosecutor on Friday called on Iranian citizens “not to go outside” as widespread anti-government protests continue, driven by worsening economic conditions.
Ali Salehi warned that “The enemy’s paid elements are killing those who take part in protests. Do not go outside.” He added that those involved in setting fire to government buildings or clashing with security forces could face the death penalty. “We will show absolutely no tolerance toward armed elements,” Salehi said. “They will be tried for combat-related crimes. The safety of our citizens is our red line. Our fight against terrorists will be a deterrent.”
The warning comes as schools across Tehran have moved to remote learning until the weekend in response to the ongoing unrest.
Protests first erupted on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, the heart of the capital’s commercial activity, due to the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions. Demonstrations have since spread to multiple cities across the country.
While authorities have not released official casualty numbers, reports indicate that at least 38 people have died, including four members of the security forces, with dozens injured and over 2,200 arrests made.
