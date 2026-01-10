403
Greenland seeks primary role in discussions with US officials
(MENAFN) Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said on Friday that Greenland itself should take the central role in discussions with the United States, especially ahead of an upcoming meeting with the US Secretary of State. She emphasized that diplomatic engagement on matters concerning Greenland should be led by Greenland’s government rather than handled solely through Denmark.
Motzfeldt stated, “it should be Greenland that takes the lead and speaks with the United States.”
She noted that the Greenlandic administration should be able to engage directly with other countries independently, while also acknowledging that official meetings will still include Danish representatives.
She questioned why Greenland could not hold discussions with the US on its own, pointing out that Denmark and Greenland share many common values and policies. When asked whether she would prefer to meet without Denmark’s foreign minister, she declined to comment directly but confirmed that the talks will be conducted jointly.
Motzfeldt explained that Greenland has been progressing toward statehood, which would allow it to conduct its own foreign policy, but stressed that the territory is not yet at that stage and must still follow existing laws and frameworks.
She said she has “good expectations” for the upcoming talks and underlined that it is too early to predict the outcome. Motzfeldt emphasized the mutual importance of the relationship, stating, “From our side, it is clear that Greenland needs the United States, and the United States needs Greenland. That responsibility must be taken seriously,” highlighting the need to restore a trust-based relationship with Washington.
The US Secretary of State is scheduled to meet with Danish officials next week following Denmark’s request for talks. This comes after renewed US interest in Greenland’s strategic importance, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments in the region.
