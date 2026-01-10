403
Finnish PM labels US statements on Greenland as “negotiation tactic”
(MENAFN) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo described the recent US statements about Greenland as a “negotiation tactic” and cautioned that any attempt to take the island by force would be “catastrophic,” since it would involve one NATO country acting against another.
Orpo noted that while NATO is important to the United States, he does not believe Washington would pursue a military takeover. He stressed that Finland’s security and defense rely heavily on close ties with the US, while also affirming support for a multilateral world order, international organizations, and adherence to international law — principles that are essential for smaller nations.
He added that Greenlanders and Danes themselves should determine the island’s future, emphasizing that external pressures should not decide the outcome.
The remarks came amid increased attention on Greenland’s strategic importance and renewed US interest in the island for national security considerations.
