Thalapathy Vijay Vs Rajinikanth: Net Worth Gap And Film Fees Compared
Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth remain two of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. With a reported ₹170 crore net worth gap between them, this comparison explores their earnings, film fees, careers, and who charges more per film.
Thalapathy Vijay's net worth is around ₹600 crore, surpassing Rajinikanth's, which is reported to be approximately ₹430 crore, according to online figures.
Thalapathy Vijay also leads in film fees. He reportedly charged ₹275 crore for 'Jana Nayagan', while Rajinikanth's fee for 'Jailer 2' is around ₹200-230 crore.
Rajinikanth, who debuted in 1975, has over 170 films. Vijay, who started as a child artist in 1984 and became a lead in 1992, has acted in more than 80 films.
Rajinikanth holds the record for the highest-grossing Tamil film. His 2018 movie '2.0' earned ₹675 crore worldwide. Vijay's 'Leo' is second with a collection of ₹618 crore.
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is slated for June 2026, and 'Thalaivar 173' for 2027. Vijay's final film, 'Jana Nayagan', is set to release on January 9, 2026.
