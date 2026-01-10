403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy’s Meloni calls for renewed dialogue with Russia
(MENAFN) Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe should reopen channels of dialogue with Russia, while stressing that it is “absolutely premature” to discuss allowing Moscow to rejoin the Group of Seven (G7) nations.
Speaking at her annual New Year’s press conference, Meloni expressed agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently advocated for European engagement with Russia as efforts continue to find a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. She said, “I think Macron is right on this. I believe the time has come for Europe to also speak with Russia.”
Meloni cautioned that Europe’s influence could be limited if it engages in negotiations by communicating only with Kyiv. “Because if Europe decides to take part in this phase of negotiations by talking only to one of the two sides, I fear that in the end the positive contribution it can make will be limited,” she said.
She also proposed that the EU appoint a single envoy to communicate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent conflicting messages. “If we were to make the mistake of deciding, on the one hand, to reopen dialogue with Russia, and on the other, to proceed in a disorganized way, we would be doing Putin a favor,” Meloni said. “We have had this problem from the start. Too many voices speaking, too many formats.”
Speaking at her annual New Year’s press conference, Meloni expressed agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently advocated for European engagement with Russia as efforts continue to find a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. She said, “I think Macron is right on this. I believe the time has come for Europe to also speak with Russia.”
Meloni cautioned that Europe’s influence could be limited if it engages in negotiations by communicating only with Kyiv. “Because if Europe decides to take part in this phase of negotiations by talking only to one of the two sides, I fear that in the end the positive contribution it can make will be limited,” she said.
She also proposed that the EU appoint a single envoy to communicate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent conflicting messages. “If we were to make the mistake of deciding, on the one hand, to reopen dialogue with Russia, and on the other, to proceed in a disorganized way, we would be doing Putin a favor,” Meloni said. “We have had this problem from the start. Too many voices speaking, too many formats.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment