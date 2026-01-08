403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Willing to Provide Military Aid to Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye has announced readiness to provide military assistance to Syrian government forces if requested, the nation's Defense Ministry declared Thursday, as hostilities between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached their third consecutive day.
"Our country supports Syria's struggle against terrorist organizations on the basis of its unity and territorial integrity, in line with the principle of 'One State, One Army.' In this context, if Syria requests assistance, Türkiye will provide the necessary support," Turkish Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zeki Akturk stated during a press briefing.
"Syria's security is our security," the spokesperson emphasized, noting Ankara maintains close surveillance of battlefield developments.
Ankara classifies the US-backed SDF, which administers substantial portions of northeastern Syria, as a terrorist entity. Turkish authorities contend the SDF operates under the dominance of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Türkiye views as an operational branch of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)—an organization conducting armed operations against the Turkish state since 1984.
The current Aleppo confrontations ignited Tuesday following the collapse of efforts to execute the March 2025 accord on incorporating the SDF into Syrian governmental structures and national military forces.
Throughout the preceding 48 hours, drone attacks, artillery bombardment, sniper engagements, and heavy weapons confrontations erupted between Syrian government troops and SDF-affiliated units in the predominantly Kurdish districts of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in northern Aleppo. The violence claimed at least twelve lives with dozens wounded, while thousands fled as both factions exchanged blame for initiating hostilities and jeopardizing civilian populations.
"Our country supports Syria's struggle against terrorist organizations on the basis of its unity and territorial integrity, in line with the principle of 'One State, One Army.' In this context, if Syria requests assistance, Türkiye will provide the necessary support," Turkish Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zeki Akturk stated during a press briefing.
"Syria's security is our security," the spokesperson emphasized, noting Ankara maintains close surveillance of battlefield developments.
Ankara classifies the US-backed SDF, which administers substantial portions of northeastern Syria, as a terrorist entity. Turkish authorities contend the SDF operates under the dominance of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Türkiye views as an operational branch of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)—an organization conducting armed operations against the Turkish state since 1984.
The current Aleppo confrontations ignited Tuesday following the collapse of efforts to execute the March 2025 accord on incorporating the SDF into Syrian governmental structures and national military forces.
Throughout the preceding 48 hours, drone attacks, artillery bombardment, sniper engagements, and heavy weapons confrontations erupted between Syrian government troops and SDF-affiliated units in the predominantly Kurdish districts of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in northern Aleppo. The violence claimed at least twelve lives with dozens wounded, while thousands fled as both factions exchanged blame for initiating hostilities and jeopardizing civilian populations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment