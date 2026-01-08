403
Swedish FM criticizes US over Greenland threats, Venezuela operation
(MENAFN) Sweden’s foreign minister has voiced strong opposition to a global order in which major powers act without restraint, responding to renewed US statements about Greenland and recent American military action in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
Speaking to Swedish radio on Wednesday, Maria Malmer Stenergard underscored Stockholm’s position, saying: "I do not want to live in a world where there are great powers that do as they please. That is why it's important for Sweden to stand up for international law at this very critical stage," according to reports.
She expressed concern over comments from Washington regarding Greenland, describing the idea of taking control of the territory as troubling and emphasizing that the island is not for sale. Stenergard added that Denmark and the United States need to resolve the fallout from the recent rhetoric and return to the cooperative relationship they have traditionally maintained, rather than continuing on the current path.
The foreign minister characterized the situation as a decisive moment that will determine whether the principles of international law continue to be respected or are allowed to erode.
She also noted that Sweden’s government views the recent US military operation in Venezuela as inconsistent with international law. Referring to discussions at the UN Security Council, where Denmark warned that the US action could set a dangerous precedent, Stenergard agreed with that assessment. She said the intervention was not defended on legal grounds under international law but instead framed as a crime-fighting effort.
Following the US military operation on Jan. 3 that led to Maduro’s capture, President Donald Trump renewed calls for acquiring Greenland, citing "national security" considerations.
Greenland remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and has repeatedly dismissed any proposals involving a transfer of sovereignty to the United States.
