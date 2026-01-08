German Online Fashion Giant Zalando Cuts 2,700 Jobs
Frankfurt, Germany: German online fashion retailer Zalando said Thursday that it would close a distribution centre in the eastern city of Erfurt and lay off 2,700 employees to restructure its European logistics network.
The centre, which accounts for nearly one-sixth of Zalando's employees, will cease operations by the end of September, the company said in a statement.
