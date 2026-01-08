Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Rewa District Court, Police Launch Extensive Search

MENAFN - IANS) Rewa, Jan 8 (IANS) Panic gripped the Rewa district court in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was received via email, prompting swift action by the local administration and police.

According to officials, the threatening email was received on the official mail of the Principal District Judge (PDJ), following which the court administration immediately alerted the district police headquarters.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh, along with senior police officers, rushed to the spot. The court premises were swiftly evacuated, including lawyers' chambers, while judges were moved to a secure location as a precautionary measure.

Police cordoned off the entire court complex and launched an extensive search operation inside and outside the building. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams were pressed into service.

“Information was received by the Principal District Judge about a bomb threat to the court premises. He immediately informed the Superintendent of Police, who reached the spot. A thorough inspection is being carried out across the premises. Dog squads and bomb squads are searching the area, but nothing suspicious has been found so far,” Rewa City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajiv Pathak told IANS.

Pathak said preliminary investigation suggested that the threatening email originated from the southern part of the country.“The threat was sent via email from a location in southern India. The matter is being taken very seriously and is being investigated from all possible angles,” he added.

Cyber police have also joined the probe to trace the sender of the email.“So far, no suspicious object or device has been found. The search operation is still underway,” the CSP said.

The district court is located in a busy marketplace area of Rewa, leading to a large gathering of people near the premises. Subsequently, traffic on roads leading to the court was halted and the area was fully cordoned off to ensure public safety.

Notably, the new building of the Rewa district court was inaugurated recently.