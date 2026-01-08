Kenanga Investors Launches Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The latest addition to Kenanga Investors' flagship series follows the same proven investment objective and philosophy to meet the evolving needs of today's investors.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2026 – Kenanga Investors Berhad (“ Kenanga Investors“) has announced the launch of the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 (“ KGFS3” or“ the Fund“), its third fund in its flagship conventional fund series.

KGFS3 utilises the asset manager's proven investment objective and philosophy whilst driven by a differentiated strategy to meet the evolving needs of investors. The Fund seeks to provide capital growth over a medium to long term investment horizon. It will be managed with an active investment strategy depending on the market conditions and outlook, combining a top-down asset and sector allocation process with a bottom-up stock selection methodology.

“Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 continues our commitment to disciplined growth and investor-focused solutions. Instead of reinventing the wheel, we believe in refining our methods. As a result, the Fund builds on a proven philosophy that has delivered consistent value to our investors, while adapting to today's market realities. We prefer to stay practical and to apply what works to continue earning the trust of our investors. Simultaneously, the Fund provides investors flexibility and accessibility while benefiting from a professionally managed, mandate-style investment strategy”, said Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors.

Since the inception of the Kenanga Growth Fund on 17 January 2000, followed by Series 2 in 2018, both funds have displayed consistent performance. As of November 2025, both funds have surpassed RM1 billion in assets under management*, a testament to the fund house's disciplined investment approach and commitment to long-term value creation.

See also MIMO: The AI-Native Storage Species Enables Desktop Scale AI Clusters With NVIDIA DGX Spark

While equities remain the central focus for KGFS3, the investment team will strategically allocate the remaining net asset value into other permitted asset classes, guided by market conditions and potential growth prospects, ensuring a well-balanced and opportunistic portfolio.

“Our asset allocation decisions are driven by a comprehensive review of macroeconomic trends across global economies. Particularly, we look at key indicators such as GDP growth direction, interest rate movements, inflation patterns and government policies. We believe these factors are critical to determine corporate earnings, allowing us to identify predictable trends that inform our sector selection. This structured approach helps keep us nimble, responsive and grounded in fundamentals”, explained Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad.

The minimum initial investment amount is RM10,000 while subsequent investments are at a minimum of RM5,000. The Fund will be measured against a benchmark of 8% growth per annum. It is suitable for Sophisticated Investors who have a high-risk tolerance, have a medium to long term investment horizon; and are looking to achieve high returns through investments in multi-assets.

Kenanga Investors is known for its investment offerings and expertise within the equities space, making this latest launch a strategic addition for its product expansion efforts. The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2025 Best of the Best Awards recognised Kenanga Investors under the following categories, Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company and Malaysia Best Equity Manager. The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2025/2026 awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the“Sector Equity - Malaysia Focused” award for the fourth consecutive year since 2022.

For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit .

*Source: Kenanga Investors Berhad