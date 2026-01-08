2 Dead, 6 Wounded In U.S. Shooting Outside LDS Church In Salt Lake City

Police in Salt Lake City, Utah, reported that a shooting outside a funeral service on Wednesday night left two people dead and six others wounded, authorities confirmed.

The shooting took place outside a chapel while the funeral was ongoing, with three of the injured in critical condition and three others in unspecified medical states, officials said.

No suspects have been apprehended so far, and local law enforcement said that operations to identify, locate, and detain those responsible are ongoing amid heavy investigative efforts.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while police and forensic teams continue gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance footage, and interviewing witnesses connected to the tragic incident.

Utah, along with several other U.S. states, has experienced a significant increase in gun-related violence, including targeted attacks at public events, raising concern about public safety and security.

Across the United States, 2025 saw multiple mass shootings and attacks during public gatherings, from religious ceremonies and funerals to concerts and schools, prompting debates over gun control measures.

Officials have called on the community to remain vigilant, provide any tips or information that could aid investigators, and cooperate with authorities to help identify and capture the perpetrators.

