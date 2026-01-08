NTT DOCOMO Gacco And SAYA University Advance Enterprise-Scale, Japan-Native Cybersecurity Awareness Training

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NTT DOCOMO gacco, one of Japan's most trusted digital learning platforms for enterprises, used by over 1 million learners nationwide, today extended the availability of cybersecurity awareness training from SAYA Cybersecurity Awareness (“SAYA”), a Japan-focused training platform dedicated to strengthening human-centric cybersecurity awareness through anime-style e-learning and interactive quizzes. Together, the two organizations continue to support enterprise-scale, culturally fluent cybersecurity education across Japan.

Cybersecurity incidents in Japan continue to be driven primarily by human behavior rather than technical system failures. Yet many awareness programs available to Japanese organizations rely on translated or generic content that fails to resonate with employees or meaningfully change behavior-leaving enterprises exposed to preventable risk.

Cybersecurity threats facing today's workforce have evolved rapidly, particularly with the rise of AI. Modern attacks increasingly leverage AI-optimized phishing, deepfake impersonation, and highly personalized social engineering techniques that are far more difficult for employees to detect. These threats target not only technical vulnerabilities, but also human judgment, trust, and everyday decision-making-placing new demands on cybersecurity awareness education.

SAYA Cybersecurity Awareness was built specifically to address this challenge in Japan. All SAYA content is originally developed in Japanese-not translated-and designed around Japanese workplace culture, communication norms, and real-world threat scenarios, including emerging AI-driven risks. Training is delivered through short, engaging anime-style micro-learning modules that learners are more likely to complete, understand, and retain.

SAYA's cybersecurity awareness training is currently available as an official learning path for Japanese employees within NTT DOCOMO gacco's enterprise learning environment known as“Gacco for Biz.” This empowers organizations to directly view and deploy SAYA through gacco's Learning Management System (LMS). The availability of this program provides enterprises with immediate visibility into the structure, content, and delivery format of SAYA's security awareness training for all employees within a nationally trusted learning platform.

NTT DOCOMO gacco & SAYA security course reference can be accessed here:



:training+tr248+2022_06/about

With NTT DOCOMO gacco's broad adoption among large enterprises and educational institutions, extending the availability of SAYA's security awareness training through this platform supports deeper security literacy across Japan's workforces and learning communities. This approach helps organizations reinforce day-to-day cyber hygiene and build long-term resilience through ongoing education delivered within a familiar and trusted learning ecosystem of the NTT DOCOMO brand.

SAYA's mission extends beyond enterprise environments. Through its consumer-focused offerings, including safety and digital literacy programs provided as part of our“Anshin (安心)” or“Safety” bundles, SAYA makes cybersecurity awareness education accessible to everyday people on any device-helping individuals, families, and communities better protect themselves from online fraud, manipulation, scams, and emerging digital threats in daily life.

Through NTT DOCOMO gacco's enterprise learning platform, which supports learning at scale for more than 1 million users, organizations can efficiently deliver cybersecurity awareness training across large and distributed workforces. This embeds security education into everyday learning alongside other professional and compliance programs.

“Cybersecurity in Japan is no longer a technology gap-it's a human one,” said Crystal Lopez, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of SAYA University.“Awareness must reach not only employees, but also everyday people navigating digital life. By extending SAYA's training through NTT DOCOMO gacco, we can deliver natively Japanese, culturally fluent cybersecurity education at enterprise scale-while reinforcing a broader culture of safety and awareness across Japanese society.”

SAYA's training addresses a broad range of modern risks, including social engineering, business email compromise, ransomware awareness, QR-code fraud, insider risk, data protection, privacy, and generative AI–related security concerns.

By combining SAYA's human-centric cybersecurity approach with the scale and trust of NTT DOCOMO gacco's learning infrastructure, organizations-and individuals-gain a credible, scalable, and sustainable path to strengthening cybersecurity awareness and digital safety.



About SAYA Cybersecurity Awareness

SAYA University is Japan's premier employee risk mitigation solution, offering the world's largest Japanese-language cybersecurity awareness library. Through anime-based micro-learning, SAYA delivers short, memorable lessons that fit seamlessly into the Japanese workday and family digital experience. Our mission is to empower Japan's workforce and families with the knowledge to stay safe in an increasingly digital world..

For more additional information, visit:



About NTT DOCOMO gacco

NTT DOCOMO gacco is a digital learning platform operated by NTT DOCOMO that provides online education and training programs for enterprises, educational institutions, and individual learners across Japan. Widely adopted as a corporate learning partner, gacco supports workforce development, professional education, and lifelong learning through a broad range of high-quality digital courses delivered at scale.

By leveraging digital technology and a trusted learning infrastructure, NTT DOCOMO gacco contributes to the advancement of skills, knowledge, and literacy across Japanese society.

For more information, visit: