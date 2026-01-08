Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Defense Forces Neutralize 70 Of 97 Russian Drones Overnight

2026-01-08 02:05:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

From 19:00 on Wednesday, January 7, Russian forces attacked with 97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, "Gerbera," and other types of drones launched from the directions of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 70 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Read also: Russia loses 1,400 personnel, 17 artillery systems in war against Ukraine over past day

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Thursday, January 8, air defenses shot down or suppressed 70 drones of various types in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at one location.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the evening of January 7 Russian forces struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions almost completely without power.

UkrinForm

