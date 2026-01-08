Assam Announces Holiday In Cachar District To Pay Respect To Ex-Mos Kabindra Purkayastha

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 8 (IANS) The Assam government has announced a holiday on Thursday in the Cachar district as a mark of respect to the veteran BJP leader and ex-Minister of State for telecommunications, Kabindra Purkayastha, who died due to a prolonged illness.

A senior official said, "This solemn gesture reflects the collective grief of the people and honours his meaningful contributions, allowing everyone to offer tribute and remember his life and enduring legacy."

Purkayastha passed away on Wednesday at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The leader's last rites will be performed on Thursday.

Tributes poured from the top leadership of the BJP following the demise of Purkayastha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Purkayastha, remembering him as a committed public servant who played a significant role in Assam's political and social life.

In a message posted on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said Purkayastha's dedication to serving society and his contribution to Assam's progress would always be remembered.

He noted that the veteran leader played a vital role in strengthening the BJP across the state through years of organisational work and public engagement.

"My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and well-wishers.

Purkayastha's demise has drawn tributes from leaders across the political spectrum, with many recalling his role in shaping the BJP's growth in Assam and the Northeast.

Purkayastha began his public life by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1951 and went on to hold several key positions within the organisation.

He played a significant role in spreading the ideology of the RSS across the Northeast, particularly in Assam and the Barak Valley region.

With the formation of the BJP in 1980, Purkayastha joined the party as one of its founder members and emerged as a key organisational pillar during its formative years in the state.

Widely regarded as the patriarch of the BJP in Assam, he was instrumental in building the party's grassroots base and strengthening its presence in the region over the decades.

Purkayastha made his electoral debut in national politics in 1991, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Silchar constituency in Assam.

He went on to retain the seat in 1998, further consolidating his position as a prominent leader from the Barak Valley.

Known for his articulate advocacy of regional issues, he consistently raised matters concerning Assam and the Northeast in Parliament.

Respected across party lines for his simplicity, ideological commitment and organisational acumen, Purkayastha leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the principal architects of the BJP's growth in Assam and the Northeast.