ICBF Qatar Hosts Workshop On Parent-Child Connection

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), Qatar, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, successfully conducted a highly engaging and impactful workshop titled“Inside Your Child's World, A Parent's Path to Connection” recently at the ICBF Kanjani Hall.

The session was led by George V. Joy, Counselor & Psychotherapist. The workshop was thoughtfully designed to help parents build stronger emotional bonds with their children and equip them with confidence and practical skills to support their children's growth and well-being.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by ICBF Vice President Rasheed Ahamed, who emphasised the importance of understanding child psychology to foster healthy parent, child relationships. In his presidential address, ICBF President Shanavas Bava highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by ICBF to address challenges faced by the Indian community in Qatar.

He noted that this workshop was one such meaningful effort aimed at guiding parents in effectively nurturing and supporting their children during their formative years.

The one-and-a-half-hour session, expertly conducted by George V. Joy, was thoroughly enjoyed by the participants. His engaging presentation style, coupled with practical strategies and real-life insights, kept the audience attentive throughout.

The workshop concluded with an interactive question & answer session, during which participants received valuable guidance and clarifications.

ICBF General Secretary Mr. Deepak Shetty introduced the guest speaker, while the vote of thanks was delivered by ICBF Head of Legal Khaja Njamuddin.

The event was smoothly coordinated by ICBF Managing Committee members Shankar Goud, Mani Bharathi, Irfan Ansari, Neelambari Sushanth, and Mini Siby.

The workshop was a resounding success, with participants remaining engaged until the very end. Through such impactful initiatives, ICBF continues to play a leading role in promoting family well-being and community development among the Indian diaspora in Qatar.

