Uown Leasing Acquires The Assets Of Kornerstone Living, LLC
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Uown Leasing, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Kornerstone Living, LLC. Based in Tampa, Florida, and led by CEO Daniel Klein, the combined organization will further strengthen Uown Leasing's innovative lease-to-own solutions by incorporating Kornerstone Living's product capabilities.
Key Transaction Highlights Include:
.The acquisition will integrate Kornerstone Living's 16-month lease-to-own, buyout-anytime option into Uown Leasing's advanced technology platform.
.The combined Kornerstone Living and Uown Leasing team will be led by Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Klein, with headquarters in Tampa, Florida.
.The integration will retain all Kornerstone Living employees, ensuring continuity of service for existing merchant relationships and customers.
Uown Leasing's advanced digital platform, which leverages more than five years of substantial technology investment, will include Kornerstone Living's distinctive 16-month lease-to-own, buyout-anytime option within its best-in-class interface. This integration expands point-of-sale leasing options for merchant partners by giving their customers more flexible paths to ownership.
“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible financing solutions,” said Daniel Klein, CEO of Uown Leasing.“By combining Kornerstone Living's proven products with our technology platform, we're creating enhanced value for merchant partners while expanding flexible ownership paths for their customers.”
In connection with the acquisition, Mollie LLC's senior lender has amended and increased its senior credit facility from $50 million to $70 million, providing additional capacity to support the growth and expansion of the combined organization.
About Uown Leasing
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Uown Leasing provides lease-to-own financing solutions for customers seeking alternatives to traditional credit-based purchasing. The company's no-credit-needed approach offers flexible payment options on essential merchandise including furniture, appliances, and bedding through a network of reputable merchant partners. Learn more at .
