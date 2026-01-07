Changes In The Management Board Of Admiral Markets AS
Mr Koks will continue his cooperation with the Admirals Group, focusing on activities related to other group companies.
The change in the composition of the Management Board does not affect Admiral Markets AS's day-to-day operations, strategic direction, or its commitments to clients, partners, and regulators. The continuity of management and corporate governance is ensured by the remaining members of the Management Board - Eduard Kelvet, Aleksandr Ljubovski, and Anton Tikhomirov - and Admiral Markets AS continues to operate as usual.
