Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Changes In The Management Board Of Admiral Markets AS


2026-01-07 10:16:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Markets AS announces that, by decision of the Supervisory Board, Mr Andrey Koks has been recalled from the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS, effective as of 2 January 2026.

Mr Koks will continue his cooperation with the Admirals Group, focusing on activities related to other group companies.

The change in the composition of the Management Board does not affect Admiral Markets AS's day-to-day operations, strategic direction, or its commitments to clients, partners, and regulators. The continuity of management and corporate governance is ensured by the remaining members of the Management Board - Eduard Kelvet, Aleksandr Ljubovski, and Anton Tikhomirov - and Admiral Markets AS continues to operate as usual.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS
+372 6309 300


