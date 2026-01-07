CES 2026: AC Future Unveils The CES Innovation Award-Winning AI Transformer Home Trailer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), AC Future, a leader in sustainable smart living and intelligent housing solutions, today unveiled its first product, the AI Transformer Home Trailer (AI-THt ), a CES Innovation Awards2026 Honoree in the category Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility. The company's first product to market is a smart, expandable electric home on wheels, signaling a new category of intelligent, self-sufficient living. Designed in partnership with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, the AI-THt brings together artificial intelligence, clean energy, mobility, and modern residential design into a single, deployable solution.

The AI-THt marks a major milestone for AC Future as it transitions from vision to execution with initial customer deliveries in the second half of 2026. Purpose-built for extended living, not only weekend camping, the AI-THt expands to approximately 360 square feet using AC Future's patented expansion system, transforming a compact road profile into a multi-room living environment when parked. With a starting price of $158,000 for the premium trailer, the AI-THt is designed for customers seeking flexibility, resilience, and independence without compromising comfort or aesthetics.

CES attendees can participate in today's unveiling event: Wednesday, January 7th at 2 pm PST, located in LVCC North Hall, Booth 10321. AC Future's leadership showcased the product's intelligent systems, UI UX interface, and specific details about the company's go-to-market strategy. The AI-THt's architectural flexibility and premium materials converge to create a new standard for mobile living.

“This is a defining moment for AC Future,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future.“With the AI-THt, we are introducing our first product to market: a fully expandable smart home travel trailer that reimagines how people live, move, and connect. Partnering with Pininfarina allowed us to pair visionary design with real-world engineering to deliver intelligent, sustainable living without compromise.”

Designed for Production, Built for Real Life

Developed in close collaboration with Pininfarina, the AI-THt represents a significant evolution from concept to manufacturable product. Recently recognized with a Red Dot Award 2025 – Design Concept, the AI-THt reflects a shared commitment to human-centered design, usability, and long-term livability.

Key highlights of the AI-THt include:

A fully developed, patented expansion system enabling nearly 2× livable space, expanding to approximately 360 square feet for true multi-room residential living

A refined interior layout engineered for daily use, featuring premium Italian-inspired materials and modern home finishes rather than traditional RV styling

A newly developed chassis and exterior architecture, optimized for performance, aerodynamics, durability, and weight efficiency

True off-grid capability, combining high-capacity solar generation (2300W+), high-voltage battery storage (up to 90 kWh), EV DC fast and home AC charging, and integrated water recovery technology to reduce reliance on external hookups

A fully electric architecture enabling advanced functionality, including tow assist, auto-hitch capability, EV charging, and home backup power generation-unlocking capabilities not possible in ICE platforms

An AI-driven smart living system that manages energy, water, climate, and connectivity, learning user behavior to optimize performance in real time

Always-connected intelligence and safety, featuring satellite internet connectivity (Starlink), integrated security and remote monitoring, trailer self-parking, 360-degree surround view, blind-spot monitoring, active hitch monitoring, trailer-to-home power capability, and trailer-to-cloud and trailer-to-trailer connectivity

Meeting the Moment

As climate volatility, grid instability, and housing constraints accelerate globally, demand for resilient, flexible, and intelligent living solutions continues to grow. The AI-THt directly addresses these challenges by delivering true self-sufficiency, premium residential comfort, and smart automation in a mobile form factor.

Visitors can experience the AI-THt at CES 2026, Booth #10321, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining sustainable and mobile living through its AI Transformer Home series. The company's mission is to deliver flexible, intelligent, and eco-friendly housing solutions that respond to how people live today-and how they will live tomorrow. AC Future's AI Transformer Home has received multiple industry recognitions, including a 2026 CES Innovation Award and designation as one of CNET's Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025. Learn more at .