Ultrasighttm Partners With Jefferson Health To Expand Access To Cardiac Imaging Through Its Echo Stewardship Platform
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- UltraSightTM, a leader in AI-guided cardiac imaging workflows, today announced a partnership with Jefferson Health, one of the largest academic health systems in the United States, in a clinical study to advance rapid incorporation of diagnostic-quality FoCUS echocardiogram workflows. The pilot is funded in part by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) through the Jefferson–Israel 2025 Health Tech Pilot Program, which provides Israeli companies with real-world clinical environments to evaluate new technologies, accelerate validation, and support successful entry into the U.S. healthcare market. The Jefferson Health/UltraSightTM pilot will evaluate how advanced practice providers use UltraSight's Echo Stewardship Platform to acquire diagnostic-quality echocardiographic views at the bedside.
The collaboration comes at a time when demand for echocardiography has reached record levels, with U.S. echo volumes rising an estimated 20–25 percent over the past decade and persistent cardiac sonographer shortages affecting hospitals nationwide. These constraints can delay essential cardiac assessments and adversely affect care, particularly for time-sensitive conditions such as pulmonary embolism (PE), where rapid right-ventricular (RV) evaluation can influence management and outcomes.
Advancing Bedside Access to Cardiac Imaging
The Jefferson Health/UltraSightTM pilot will assess how UltraSight's AI platform can support advanced practice providers in acquiring diagnostic-quality cardiac images at the bedside for evaluation of RV dysfunction in patients diagnosed with PE. RV strain is a key indicator of clinical severity, yet timely access to transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) can be challenging in emergency departments and hospital settings.
Imaging acquired using UltraSightTM will be compared with gold-standard TTE to determine concordance in RV assessment and to understand how AI-supported workflows may accelerate decision-making and improve efficiency across clinical care settings.
“Pulmonary embolism requires timely evaluation, and any delays in obtaining cardiac imaging can prolong uncertainty in critical care and emergency environments,” said Frances Mae West, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship at Jefferson, and Principal Investigator of the study.“We are eager to evaluate how AI-guided bedside imaging can expand the capabilities of frontline clinicians while maintaining the level of diagnostic quality needed for confident decision-making.”
Addressing System-Wide Pressures in Echocardiography
Health systems continue to navigate increasing imaging demand, staffing shortages, and workflow bottlenecks. Studies estimate that the national cardiac sonographer workforce deficit may exceed 15–20 percent, exacerbating prolonged wait times and quality variability.
AI-guided bedside echocardiography offers a scalable mechanism to support echo stewardship-fostering the right study, at the right time, with the right diagnostic quality-by enabling timely, high-quality imaging and decision-making at the bedside.
“We are seeing growing interest across the echocardiography community in approaches that improve throughput and enhance workflow,” said Praveen Mehrotra, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of the Echocardiography Lab for the Jefferson Heart Institute.“Studies like this are important because they allow us to evaluate how technology can support clinicians and help address clinical workflow challenges in delivering care.”
The Jefferson Health/UltraSightTM study builds on recent clinical evidence demonstrating UltraSight's impact on image quality and workforce scalability. In a 2025 randomized controlled trial at Stanford (Kumar et al., Biology Methods and Protocols), novice clinicians using UltraSightTM achieved significantly improved image-acquisition quality and faster skill development compared with clinicians who did not use the software.
Strengthening the Jefferson–Israel Innovation Pipeline
Through the Jefferson–Israel Health Tech Pilot Program, Jefferson provides world-class clinical environments spanning critical care, cardiology, digital health, artificial intelligence, perioperative care, and other clinical specialties. The Israel Innovation Authority supports selected companies through program grants that cover up to 50 percent of approved pilot costs, helping accelerate validation and U.S. market readiness.
“Jefferson and the Israel Innovation Authority have established an exceptional ecosystem for clinical innovation,” said Davidi Vortman, CEO of UltraSight.“As echo demand outpaces available capacity, AI platforms have the potential to break long-standing bottlenecks by moving expertise to the bedside and expanding workforce capabilities. This study is an important step toward demonstrating how teachable, scalable cardiac imaging workflows can bring high-quality echocardiography to more patients, when and where it is needed.”
About UltraSightTM
UltraSightTM is an AI-powered medical imaging company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound via its Echo Stewardship Platform. The platform combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable non-sonographer providers to safely and efficiently perform focused echocardiography (FoCUS) exams under qualified physician oversight. By improving image quality at the point of care while preserving physician-led interpretation and reporting, UltraSightTM helps expand access to cardiac assessment, reduce wait times, and improve workflow efficiency across care settings.
The company's software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit or follow us on social media LinkedIn and X.
About Jefferson Health
Jefferson Health is a leading academic health system serving communities across Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. Jefferson delivers advanced clinical care, research, and education and is committed to improving health outcomes, developing new technologies, and expanding access to innovation. Through its collaboration with the Israel Innovation Authority, Jefferson supports real-world pilot programs that advance patient care and healthcare delivery.
About the Israel Innovation Authority
The Israel Innovation Authority is an independent publicly funded agency that supports the development and adoption of advanced technologies across sectors. Through its international programs, the IIA partners with global institutions to accelerate innovation, fund pilot studies, and support commercialization for Israeli companies. In partnership with Jefferson Health, the IIA provides grants and resources to companies participating in the Jefferson–Israel Health Tech Pilot Program.
