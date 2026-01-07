403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Overland Park, KS
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia in Overland Park. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Lydia Cook McAnulty will serve pets and pet parents throughout Overland Park and the surrounding areas.
“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Overland Park becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“After having my own dog euthanized at home earlier this year, I realized there was an immediate need in the Kansas City Community for this much-needed & important service,” says Dr. Lydia Cook McAnulty.
Dr. McAnulty is based in Prairie Village, KS. A graduate of the University of Missouri–Columbia, she earned both her undergraduate degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Mizzou, fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian.
Drawn to veterinary medicine from a young age, Dr. McAnulty has always felt a deep sense of purpose in caring for animals and the people who love them. She considers it a profound honor to support families during a pet's final chapter, recognizing in-home euthanasia as a meaningful gift-one that allows beloved companions to pass peacefully, surrounded by family, in a familiar and grounding space.
Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. McAnulty enjoys meditation, yoga, reading, and spending time outdoors-practices that help inform her calm, thoughtful approach to end-of-life care. Through her work, she is committed to providing Kansas City families with compassionate, respectful support during one of the most difficult moments of pet ownership.
Dr. Lydia Cook McAnulty serves pets and their families across the Kansas City Metro's Kansas side, including Johnson County (JoCo), Wyandotte County (KCK), Douglas, Leavenworth, and Miami counties, with care available in Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Kansas City, Kansas, Lawrence, Gardner, Spring Hill, and surrounding communities such as Prairie Village, Mission, Bonner Springs, Basehor, Lansing, De Soto, Eudora, Tonganoxie, and Paola.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.
3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Overland Park. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet/vets.
“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Overland Park becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“After having my own dog euthanized at home earlier this year, I realized there was an immediate need in the Kansas City Community for this much-needed & important service,” says Dr. Lydia Cook McAnulty.
Dr. McAnulty is based in Prairie Village, KS. A graduate of the University of Missouri–Columbia, she earned both her undergraduate degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Mizzou, fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian.
Drawn to veterinary medicine from a young age, Dr. McAnulty has always felt a deep sense of purpose in caring for animals and the people who love them. She considers it a profound honor to support families during a pet's final chapter, recognizing in-home euthanasia as a meaningful gift-one that allows beloved companions to pass peacefully, surrounded by family, in a familiar and grounding space.
Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. McAnulty enjoys meditation, yoga, reading, and spending time outdoors-practices that help inform her calm, thoughtful approach to end-of-life care. Through her work, she is committed to providing Kansas City families with compassionate, respectful support during one of the most difficult moments of pet ownership.
Dr. Lydia Cook McAnulty serves pets and their families across the Kansas City Metro's Kansas side, including Johnson County (JoCo), Wyandotte County (KCK), Douglas, Leavenworth, and Miami counties, with care available in Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Kansas City, Kansas, Lawrence, Gardner, Spring Hill, and surrounding communities such as Prairie Village, Mission, Bonner Springs, Basehor, Lansing, De Soto, Eudora, Tonganoxie, and Paola.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.
3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Overland Park. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet/vets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment