DR. TIMOTHY MCAULEY SELECTED FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD BY IAOTP
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process of selecting the world's most prestigious professionals, just recently selected Dr. Timothy McAuley, Founder and CEO of Change Environmental, for the Presidential Award for 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Being named an award recipient within IAOTP is a prestigious distinction, and only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership annually. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic achievements, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities.
Dr. McAuley's selection for the Presidential Award is one of IAOTP's highest honors, reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, innovation, and leadership. This esteemed accolade recognizes significant contributions to improving public well-being, advancing industry knowledge, and advocating for effective policy changes. Dr. McAuley has exemplified these qualities through his remarkable achievements, industry impact, and unwavering commitment to service. He will accept his award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.
With more than two decades of experience, Dr. Timothy McAuley is a highly esteemed scholar and environmental expert widely recognized for his leadership in air quality, human health exposure, and risk evaluation. Renowned for his authoritative insight across multiple scientific disciplines, he has guided, led, and contributed to numerous environmental consulting and research initiatives on both national and international levels. His expertise has also earned him invitations to deliver keynote speeches around the world, further establishing his reputation as a prominent and influential voice in global environmental discourse.
Dr. McAuley's distinguished career includes an impressive list of prior appointments, such as serving on the Transportation Research Board's Committee on Transportation and Air Quality at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C., the American Chemical Society Committee on Environmental Initiatives, and the Scientific Advisory Board of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He has also served as a peer-elected member of multiple National Academies subcommittees in the areas of aviation, transportation, air quality, indoor air quality, exposure assessment, and human health.
He currently holds several prestigious roles, including elected member of the Research Committee of the Indoor Environmental Standards Organization, Vice Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee on Air and Waste Management, Vice Chair of the AB-1 Particulate Matter Committee on Air and Waste Management, and Treasurer of the International Society for Exposure Science.
Before embarking on his career, Dr. McAuley earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Science and Engineering and his Master of Science in Chemistry from Clarkson University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from The College of Saint Rose and has completed specialized certifications in ATSDR and Risk Assessment Phase I and II Remediation.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. McAuley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2023, he was awarded IAOTP's Top Global CEO of the Year in Environmental Consulting. In 2024, he was awarded Top Environmental Consulting Expert of the Decade. Earlier this year, he was recognized as a Top Business Innovator and included in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication. He will receive the Presidential Award at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC, December 2026
In addition to his distinguished career, Dr. McAuley has spent more than two decades partnering with a wide range of firms and organizations, providing expert guidance and technical insight to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges worldwide. He is widely recognized as a forward-thinking environmental leader whose strategic, science-based approaches consistently deliver meaningful results. Dr. McAuley tailors each solution to his clients' specific needs, ensuring outcomes that are both comprehensive and achievable. His work is supported by an extensive toolkit of advanced environmental models and analytical methods, enabling him to accurately identify, assess, and resolve complex technical and regulatory issues with precision and efficiency.
Looking back, Dr. McAuley attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects these top professionals in one place. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.
