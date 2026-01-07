403
Hydrolix Launches Bot Insights To Combat AI Driven Bot Abuse And Unauthorized Content Scraping
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform company, today announced Bot Insights, a new solution that provides organizations clear visibility into how AI-driven crawlers and agents interact with their websites and web applications. With unified real-time analytics across the world's top CDNs, Bot Insights equips businesses with understanding and acting on bot behavior in real time while exploring months or years of historical trends in seconds. With Bot Insights, e-commerce, finance, travel, media and other digital businesses will now have a clear view of how AI and other bot traffic drives revenue loss, increases infrastructure costs, and erodes search acquisition.
The Bot Crisis: Automation Overtakes Human Traffic
The digital landscape has fundamentally shifted. Automated traffic crossed the 50% threshold in 2024, with malicious bots alone accounting for roughly a third of all internet activity. AI-driven bot traffic has surged 300% in the past year, creating an environment where automated abuse is a primary driver of fraud, infrastructure cost overruns, traffic volatility, and customer friction.
The economic impact is staggering. Digital ad fraud consumes approximately 22% of global advertising spend-roughly $84 billion annually. Between 14% and 22% of paid search clicks are invalid, with bots driving nearly 40% of that fraudulent activity. Meanwhile, credential-based attacks fueled by infostealer malware and leaked identity data continue to rise at triple-digit rates year over year.
AI has intensified this threat landscape, raising the stakes for leaders responsible for security, revenue, and infrastructure. Attackers now leverage large language models and agentic frameworks to generate human-like bots that rotate identities and adapt behavior in real time. Modern AI models defeat most CAPTCHA variants with near-perfect accuracy, rendering legacy defenses obsolete. Combined with residential proxies, infected mobile devices, and distributed "ghost traffic," malicious bots have become virtually indistinguishable from legitimate users.
"Most traffic on the internet is driven by bots, and it's crushing companies' bottom lines," said Tom Howe, Director of Field Engineering at Hydrolix and former Director of Software Engineering for Quality Targeting and Experience at Disney. "One of our customers reported a six-figure overcharge from their ISP due to traffic they didn't want. The traffic bypassed the firewall, reached the origin web server, and drove up costs by six figures. If you can't stop that, you waste your resources, time, and money. Bot Insights prevents that kind of loss by automatically detecting and alerting on bypasses before they result in overage charges."
Bot Insights: Real-Time Insights Meet Full-Fidelity Analytics
Bot Insights addresses this challenge by providing security operations teams, threat hunters, marketing organizations, web teams, and executives and delivery teams with dynamic visibility into traditional, malicious, and AI-driven bot and agentic behavior. Powered by the Hydrolix Real-Time Data Platform, the initial release ingests and correlates massive volumes of bot and crawler activity data in seconds, enabling precise classification of bot behaviors and identification of AI bot and agentic AI requests across web properties.
Unlike traditional approaches that rely on sampling or limited retention windows, Hydrolix enables long-term, cost-effective, full-fidelity analytics. This allows teams to instantly investigate suspicious traffic spikes, track historical and seasonal patterns, and identify where and how AI models are training on their content over time. Real-time dashboards across bot traffic will also assist in identifying malicious spikes like bot swarms and potential DDoS attack behaviors.
"Unwanted bot traffic is no longer just a security problem; it's a six-figure infrastructure and revenue problem that AI is only accelerating,” said Dr. Chase Cunningham, Zero Trust and Cyber Warfare Expert. Bot Insights translates ever-scaling bot activity into clear, actionable insights in real time and also unlocks critical seasonal analytics that have been missing for so long. This allows businesses to automatically detect and prevent costly usage charges and erosion of search revenue and prepares them for the ai-enabled future. Every online business needs this in today's digital first ecosystem.
Key capabilities of this initial Bot Insights release include:
Real-time bot and agent visibility: Instant detection and classification of bot activity across web applications and CDNs
Out-of-the-box functionality: Pre-built integrations and dashboards for all major CDNs eliminate the need for custom pipeline development or specialized data architecture expertise
Long-term, full-fidelity retention: Low-cost data storage enables comprehensive historical analysis and pattern recognition
Trend analysis: Track how the AI agent's behavior changes over time by vendor, request volume, and crawl frequency
"Bot Insights uncovers the hidden threat and cost of bots and agents across your digital business," said Tony Falco, COO, Hydrolix. "The solution gives real-time visibility into every bot, crawler, and AI agent hitting your business. With Bot Insights, your teams can classify the traffic with extreme accuracy-whether they are good bots, partner crawlers, unauthorized AI scrapers, credential-stuffing bots, impersonators, or emerging agentic attack agents-and make mitigation decisions instantly, significantly reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR)."
Availability? Bot Insights is available now. For more information, visit the solutions page and read the blog post.
About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale digital operations and security data. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds on petabyte-scale datasets while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%. Hydrolix serves 650+ customers globally across observability, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and real-time analytics use cases. Visit Hydrolix for more information.
