403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Vice Premier Urges Stronger Industrial Innovation
(MENAFN) Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has urged faster progress in advancing industrial innovation while stressing the necessity of rigorous efforts to enhance quality supervision across products and services.
Zhang, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered these remarks during a research trip to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from January 4 to 6.
He emphasized the need to integrate technological and industrial innovation more deeply, cultivate new productive forces tailored to local conditions, reinforce quality monitoring, and ultimately contribute to both high-quality development and improved living standards.
While visiting enterprises in Hohhot and Baotou, Zhang examined research on new power systems and advancements in biotechnology. He highlighted the importance of creating a seamless link between the innovation chain and the industrial chain, ensuring that more achievements in innovation are applied directly to industry.
Additionally, Zhang called for effective implementation of policies concerning large-scale equipment renewal and major technological upgrades in manufacturing. He underscored the importance of pursuing intelligent, environmentally friendly, and integrated development as the guiding direction for future progress.
Zhang, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered these remarks during a research trip to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from January 4 to 6.
He emphasized the need to integrate technological and industrial innovation more deeply, cultivate new productive forces tailored to local conditions, reinforce quality monitoring, and ultimately contribute to both high-quality development and improved living standards.
While visiting enterprises in Hohhot and Baotou, Zhang examined research on new power systems and advancements in biotechnology. He highlighted the importance of creating a seamless link between the innovation chain and the industrial chain, ensuring that more achievements in innovation are applied directly to industry.
Additionally, Zhang called for effective implementation of policies concerning large-scale equipment renewal and major technological upgrades in manufacturing. He underscored the importance of pursuing intelligent, environmentally friendly, and integrated development as the guiding direction for future progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment