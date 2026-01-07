Duos Edge AI Deploys Edge Data Center In Abilene, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Region 14 Education Service Center Partnership Advances AI Infrastructure for Education and Community Growth in West Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., and ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc.







This new EDC will serve as a local carrier neutral colocation facility as well as a computing hub, providing enhanced bandwidth, secure data processing, and low-latency AI capabilities to over 40 school districts and charter schools across an 11-county area spanning more than 13,000 square miles. By locating the data center at Region 14 ESC, the partnership aims to bridge digital divides in rural and underserved communities, enabling faster access to educational tools, cloud services, and AI-driven applications while reducing reliance on distant centralized data centers.

This deployment builds on Duos Edge AI's successful Texas initiatives, including recent installations in Amarillo (Region 16), Waco (Region 12), and Victoria (Region 3), as part of a broader strategy to deploy edge computing solutions tailored to education, healthcare and enterprise needs.

“We are excited to partner with Region 14 ESC to bring cutting-edge technology to Abilene and West Texas, bringing a carrier neutral colocation facility to the market while empowering educators and communities with the tools they need to thrive in a digital world,” said Doug Recker, President of Duos and Founder of Duos Edge AI.“This EDC represents our commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth in regions that have historically faced connectivity challenges.”

Chris Wigington, Executive Director for Region 14 ESC, added,“Collaborating with Duos Edge AI allows us to elevate the technological capabilities of our schools and partners, ensuring equitable access to high-speed computing and AI resources. This data center will be a game-changer for student learning, teacher development, and regional collaboration.”

The EDC is expected to be fully operational in early 2026, with plans for a launch event at Region 14 ESC's headquarters in Abilene.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit , and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

