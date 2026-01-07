Moph Affirms Commitment To Supporting National Pharmaceutical Industry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) affirmed its commitment to supporting the national pharmaceutical industry in a way that meets local needs and meets the best international standards.

In this context, the MoPH organized an extensive introductory meeting on the national pharmaceutical industry, attended by representatives of Local Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, private and semi-government hospitals.

The meeting aimed to strengthen and develop the national pharmaceutical industries and to enhance effective communication between local manufacturers and hospitals, hence contributing to greater Medicines security.

Director of the Pharmacy and Drug Control Department at the MoPH, Dr. Aisha Ibrahim Al Ansari emphasized the ministry's commitment to supporting the national pharmaceutical industry, and showcasing the production capabilities of local pharmaceutical manufacturers, which is crucial for meeting local market needs while adhering to the highest international standards.

Dr. Al Ansari said: "this meeting contributes to building a robust national pharmaceutical industry that meets the community needs, within the framework of implementing the national health strategy."

Representatives from the local manufacturers; Qatar Pharma, QLife Pharma, and Qatar Pharmaceutical Industries (QPI) presented an overview of their production facilities, modern production lines, achievements, and some international accreditations for their manufacturing plants.

The participants also discussed mechanisms to ensure continuity of supply and recommended developing mechanisms for information exchange and supporting training and scientific research programs.

The meeting comes as part of the MoPH's commitment to strengthening the collaboration between the public and private health sectors and supporting the national pharmaceutical industry.