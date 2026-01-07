Bairesdev Joins World Economic Forum As Associate Partner, Capping A Year Of Enterprise Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's new WEF designation comes amid rising demand for scalable, remote-first software delivery and AI talent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a nearshore software development company serving Fortune 500 and enterprise organizations, has been named an Associate Partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF), capping a year of enterprise expansion marked by client growth, continued hiring, and sustained demand for AI-driven, distributed software delivery.

The World Economic Forum Associate Partner designation is awarded to a select group of companies contributing to global discussions on innovation, economic growth, and the future of work.

In 2025, BairesDev reported a 50% increase in new clients, a 25% increase in hiring, and a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33%, driven by demand from industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Enterprise customers increasingly turned to this nearshore, remote-first delivery model to support software initiatives requiring scalability, speed, and close collaboration with North American teams.

“As leaders adapt to faster technology cycles and persistent talent constraints, our focus has been on enabling long-term collaboration through distributed, AI-enabled teams. By connecting top LATAM engineers to global opportunities, we demonstrate that innovation and expertise can be found beyond traditional tech hubs,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev.“Becoming an Associate Partner of the World Economic Forum reflects the scale and maturity of the operating model we've built to support global enterprises.”

De Marco will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2026 as a panelist in the session“How High Can Unicorns Fly?” The discussion will examine how companies balance growth, resilience, and value creation amid evolving market conditions.

BairesDev was also the subject of a Harvard Business School case study in 2025. The case examines the company's operating model and organizational structure, including how it scaled a remote-first workforce to support long-term software development engagements with large enterprises.

Throughout the year, the company received multiple industry recognitions for delivery excellence, innovation, and workplace culture, including first-time wins at the CIO 100 and Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT, as well as continued placements in the Inc. 5000 and FT Statista Fast Growth rankings.

With more than 500 clients, 4,000 engineers, and experience across 100+ technologies, BairesDev supports enterprise organizations through nearshore software development, distributed engineering teams, and AI-enabled delivery models designed to meet evolving business and technology needs.

About BairesDev

BairesDev provides nearshore software development services to some of the world's largest and most respected companies, like Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, Google, HP, and Rolls-Royce. Backed by 4,000+ engineers across LATAM, BairesDev has delivered high-quality software in over 130 industries.

