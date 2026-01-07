Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Colombia Protests Trump’s Drug Trafficking Allegations Against Petro

Colombia Protests Trump’s Drug Trafficking Allegations Against Petro


2026-01-07 06:52:02
(MENAFN) Colombia’s foreign minister announced Tuesday that the country had delivered a formal letter of protest to the United States after President Donald Trump accused his Colombian counterpart of involvement in drug trafficking.

At a press briefing, Rosa Villavicencio stated she would meet with U.S. charge d’Affaires John McNamara to present a "(diplomatic) note, rejecting these insults, threats" directed at President Gustavo Petro.

Emphasizing that Petro is Colombia’s democratically elected leader, she stressed that "an offence against the president is an offence to our country and a disregard for all the democratic processes that we have carried out."

Villavicencio’s comments followed Trump’s direct warning to Petro, in which he accused him of being a drug trafficker.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump remarked that a possible operation against Colombia "sounds good to me."

He described Colombia as a "very sick" nation led by a "sick man," alleging—without evidence—that Petro was engaged in "making cocaine and selling it to the United States."

Trump added that Petro "is not going to be doing it very long."

President Petro has firmly rejected these accusations, insisting he has never been involved in drug trafficking.

MENAFN07012026000045017167ID1110566903



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search