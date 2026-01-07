403
Colombia Protests Trump’s Drug Trafficking Allegations Against Petro
(MENAFN) Colombia’s foreign minister announced Tuesday that the country had delivered a formal letter of protest to the United States after President Donald Trump accused his Colombian counterpart of involvement in drug trafficking.
At a press briefing, Rosa Villavicencio stated she would meet with U.S. charge d’Affaires John McNamara to present a "(diplomatic) note, rejecting these insults, threats" directed at President Gustavo Petro.
Emphasizing that Petro is Colombia’s democratically elected leader, she stressed that "an offence against the president is an offence to our country and a disregard for all the democratic processes that we have carried out."
Villavicencio’s comments followed Trump’s direct warning to Petro, in which he accused him of being a drug trafficker.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump remarked that a possible operation against Colombia "sounds good to me."
He described Colombia as a "very sick" nation led by a "sick man," alleging—without evidence—that Petro was engaged in "making cocaine and selling it to the United States."
Trump added that Petro "is not going to be doing it very long."
President Petro has firmly rejected these accusations, insisting he has never been involved in drug trafficking.
