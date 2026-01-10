J&K Anti-Graft Body Arrests Govt Official For Accepting Bribe In Budgam

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Saturday, trapped a 'Patwari' (revenue clerk) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the Budgam district, officials said.

Officials said that Jammu and Kashmir ACB has trapped and arrested a revenue clerk (Patwari) for demanding and accepting a bribe in Budgam district.

A statement said, "The ACB received a written complaint alleging that the complainant had applied before the concerned revenue authorities for issuance of a revenue extract and bank lien certificate for a property situated at Rakh Soothu Bagat-e-Kanipora for bank guarantee purposes.

"The complainant alleged that the concerned Patwari of Halqa Rakh Soothu, identified as Riyaz Ahmad Khan, demanded a bribe ranging from Rs 10,000 to 30,000 for preparing and providing the required documents instead of processing the case in a lawful manner."

"The complainant, expressing his resolve to oppose corruption, approached Srinagar ACB seeking legal action against the accused official," the statement added.

"A discreet verification was conducted following the complaint, which confirmed the demand of bribe by the public servant."

"Subsequently, an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered at Srinagar ACB Police Station and an investigation was taken up."

"During the investigation, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused Patwari red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant."

"After completing all necessary medico legal formalities, the accused public servant was taken into custody."

"Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused was involved in similar acts earlier and to identify any other officials, if involved," the statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir and its various wings like the Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), State Investigation Agency (SIA), etc. are carrying out aggressive operations against corruption and financial crimes to bring transparency and accountability in public life.