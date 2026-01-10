Zelensky Hears Report From Acting SBU Chief, Announces New Special Operations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook.

"It is important that our combat operations by the Security Service of Ukraine are conducted exactly as Ukraine requires. Yevhenii provided updates on the details of recent operations. At this time, it is still too early to speak about them publicly, but the results we were aiming for have been achieved," Zelensky said.

According to him, new operations have also been approved.

"The Security Service of Ukraine continues to counter all forms of sabotage against Ukraine, as well as any signs of collaboration with the enemy. Any activity by Russian structures within Ukraine is consistently blocked. I thank all SSU operatives and special forces personnel who defend our state and Ukraine's national interests. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

On January 5, Vasyl Maliuk announced that he was stepping down as head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

After that, Zelensky appointed Khmara, head of the SBU's Special Operations Center A, as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine is appointed to and dismissed from the position by the Verkhovna Rada upon the president's submission.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook