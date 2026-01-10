North Korea Accuses South Of Another Drone Incursion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: North Korea accused the South on Saturday of flying another spy drone over its territory this month, a claim that Seoul denied.

The North Korean military tracked a drone "moving northwards" over the South Korean border county of Ganghwa in early January before shooting it down near the North Korean city of Kaesong, a spokesperson said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Surveillance equipment was installed" on the drone and analysis of the wreckage showed it had stored footage of the North's "important targets" including border areas, the spokesperson said.

Photos of the alleged drone released by KCNA showed the wreckage of a winged craft lying on the ground next to a collection of grey and blue components it said included cameras.

South Korea said it had no record of the flight, and Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the drone in the photos was "not a model operated by our military".

The office of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said a national security meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss the matter.

Lee had ordered a "swift and rigorous investigation" by a joint military-police investigative team, his office said in a later statement.

On the possibility that civilians operated the drone, Lee said: "if true, it is a serious crime that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and national security".

Located northwest of Seoul, Ganghwa County is one of the closest South Korean territories to North Korea.

Images taken on January 4, 2026 and released as a combo image by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on January 10, 2026 shows an aerial view of Kaesong city. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

KCNA also released aerial images of Kaesong that it said were taken by the drone.

They were "clear evidence" that the aircraft had "intruded into (our) airspace for the purpose of surveillance and reconnaissance", Pyongyang's military spokesperson said.

They added that the incursion was similar to one in September when the South flew drones near its border city of Paju.

Seoul would be forced to "pay a dear price for their unpardonable hysteria" if such flights continued, the spokesperson said.

South Korea is already investigating alleged drone flights over the North in late 2024 ordered by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. Seoul's military has not confirmed those flights.

Prosecutors have indicted Yoon on charges that he acted illegally in ordering them, hoping to provoke a response from Pyongyang and use it as a pretext for his short-lived bid to impose martial law.

Cheap, commercial drone

Flight-path data showed the latest drone was flying in square patterns over Kaesong before it was shot down, KCNA said.

But experts said the cheap, commercially available model was unlikely to have come from Seoul's armed forces.

"The South Korean military already has drones capable of transmitting high-resolution live feeds," said Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

"Using an outdated drone that requires physical retrieval of a memory card, simply to film factory rooftops clearly visible on satellite imagery, does not hold up from a military planning perspective."