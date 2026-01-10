Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Attacked At Chandrakona In Bengal's West Midnapore Dist

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) The convoy of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was attacked at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district late on Saturday evening while he was on his way back to Kolkata after attending a political programme in Purulia district.

Adhikari claimed that after his convoy crossed the four-point crossing in the Chandrakona Road Market area in West Midnapore district, some activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress suddenly blocked the road. He said they were carrying Trinamool Congress flags.

Adhikari also claimed that some ruling party activists attacked his convoy with bamboo sticks and started hitting the bulletproof vehicle with the sticks. He alleged that although this continued for quite some time, local police did not arrive at the spot to prevent the alleged attackers.

Adhikari's convoy managed to leave the spot, after which he went straight to the Chandrakona police outpost and sat on the floor there.

“I will not leave this place as long as the local cops do not identify the miscreants and arrest them. Let the district police superintendent and other top officials be informed. I will wait here till the end,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

At the time this report was filed, Adhikari was sitting at the Chandrakona police outpost.

This is not the first time that the convoy of the Leader of the Opposition has been attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists.

In August 2025, Adhikari's convoy was attacked at Cooch Behar town in north Bengal. Then, a group of people, allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress, rushed from the sides and tried to block the vehicles in Adhikari's convoy.

Adhikari did not suffer any injury because of the bulletproof glass of the vehicle in which he was travelling. The BJP later said the attackers were Trinamool Congress activists.