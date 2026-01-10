Tripura CM Discusses Border Issues, Bangladesh Polls With Top Army Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 10 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, discussed the India-Bangladesh border-related issues and the implications of upcoming elections in the neighbouring country with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Red Shield Division of the Army, Major General Shubhankar Basu and other senior Army officials.

An official said that the Chief Minister discussed recent developments along the India-Bangladesh Border, including concerns related to porous borders, inimical activities and the implications of Bangladesh elections, which are scheduled to be held next month.

The GOC shared his perspectives on these issues and assured continued vigilance and cooperation, the official added.

The Army officer expressed gratitude for the steadfast support and cooperation extended by the state administration to the Indian Army.

He also conveyed his intent to further strengthen civil-military cooperation through enhanced intelligence sharing and initiatives such as motivational lectures in academic institutions, recruitment rallies and Agniveer coaching.

The Chief Minister expressed his full support and willingness to cooperate with the Indian Army in all its endeavours.

The official said that the visit of the senior Army officials underscored the Red Shield Division's strong bond with the people of Tripura and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national integrity while honouring the legacy of India's war heroes.

The Red Shield Division played a pivotal role during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, including the decisive Battle of Gangasagar (near Agartala), where its troops displayed exceptional valour and professionalism.

Red Shield Division GOC, Major General Basu undertook his maiden visit to Agartala on Saturday after assuming command of the division.

As part of the visit, the GOC paid homage at the historic Albert Ekka War Memorial, laying a wreath and paying solemn tribute to Lance Naik Albert Ekka, and all brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

The visit reaffirmed the Indian Army's enduring commitment to honouring its rich military heritage and the legacy of courage, sacrifice and patriotism in the Northeast.

During the visit, the GOC interacted with officers and soldiers, emphasising the importance of drawing inspiration from the heroic deeds of past warriors and upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Lance Naik Albert Ekka of the 14th Guards Battalion made the supreme sacrifice while clearing a critical enemy bastion that could have threatened Agartala and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his conspicuous bravery.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making it highly vulnerable to smuggling and other cross-border crimes and movements of inimical elements.