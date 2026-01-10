Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi Visits Somnath Temple, Says Feeling Blessed

MENAFN - IANS) Somnath (Gujarat), Jan 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Somnath on Saturday as part of a three-day visit to Gujarat, where he participated in key events marking the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

The four-day national commemoration (January 8-11) celebrates 1,000 years of unbroken faith and resilience since the first recorded attack on the historic Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

Expressing his deep sense of blessing, the Prime Minister described Somnath as a proud symbol of civilisational courage. He highlighted the warm welcome extended by devotees and the unity of the nation in observing this milestone.

"Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome," he posted on his X handle.

“In Somnath this evening, chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. We reviewed various aspects relating to infrastructure upgradations in the temple complex and ways to make the pilgrimage to Somnath even more memorable,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister currently serves as the Chairman of the trust, a position he has held since 2021.

The board includes high-profile members such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior leader LK Advani, businessman Harshvardhan Neotia, and scholar JD Parmar. The trust was established following the Independence of India to oversee the reconstruction of the temple, a movement spearheaded by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and KM Munshi.

The day's activities included participation in spiritual rituals such as Omkar Mantra chanting and viewing a spectacular drone show depicting historical episodes related to the temple. On Sunday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to join the Shaurya Yatra-a ceremonial procession honouring those who sacrificed for the temple-perform darshan and puja, and address a public gathering on the significance of the Swabhiman Parv.

The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' serves as a tribute to the temple's enduring legacy as a symbol of India's civilisational courage, spiritual strength, and repeated reconstruction despite centuries of invasions. The event highlights the sacrifices of countless devotees who defended the shrine, ensuring its revival time and again.

This year also coincides with 75 years since the modern reconstruction of the temple, inaugurated in 1951 by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, following efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence.

In the evening, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust, of which he is the chairperson. The discussions focused on reviewing ongoing and proposed infrastructure upgrades within the temple complex.

The meeting explored ways to enhance the pilgrimage experience, making visits to the sacred Jyotirlinga even more memorable for devotees. He shared details on social media, noting the productive review of developments aimed at improving facilities and accessibility.