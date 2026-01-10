Widespread Bushfires Ravage Australia, Destroy Homes And Cut Power

MENAFN - AzerNews) Widespread bushfires in southeastern Australia have destroyed homes, left tens of thousands of families without electricity, and burned vast forest areas,reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities in Victoria state reported that more than 300,000 hectares of forest have been affected by the fires amid extreme heat, with at least 10 major blazes ongoing across the region.

The fires have destroyed over 130 buildings, including residential homes, and left approximately 38,000 homes and businesses without power.

One of the largest fires, in the Longwood area about 112 km north of Melbourne, has burned 130,000 hectares of forest, destroyed 30 buildings, and damaged vineyards and agricultural land.

Dozens of communities near the fire zones have been evacuated, and multiple national parks and campgrounds have been closed.