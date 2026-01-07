Turkmenistan Kicks Off Construction Of Major Urea Plant In Balkan Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has launched the construction of a new urea production plant in Turkmenbashi, Balkan region, as part of efforts to expand its oil and gas chemical industry, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The plant is designed with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tons of urea. Its construction involves technological collaboration with partners from Japan and Türkiye, and is focused on integrating modern production methods and adhering to stringent environmental standards.

The facility is scheduled for commissioning by February 2030.

This new plant will serve as an extension of Turkmenistan's existing urea production infrastructure, complementing the Garabogazkarbamid plant, which has been operational since 2018 and is a key supplier to international markets.

In addition to boosting production, the project is expected to play a significant role in fostering local economic growth. It will create hundreds of new jobs and stimulate infrastructure development in the Balkan region.

Earlier agreements between Turkmenistan and Japan paved the way for a series of major industrial projects in the Balkan region, as part of their broader economic and energy cooperation. Among these is the construction of an ammonia and urea plant, along with a polymer facility in the Gyýanly settlement. Contracts for these projects were signed in December 2025, following high-level discussions between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. These initiatives are strategically aimed at expanding production capacity and modernizing Turkmenistan's chemical industry.