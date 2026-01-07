403
Kibbi.Ai Launches AI Platform For Creating Print-Ready Children's Books For Any Reading Level
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kibbi today announced the launch of its AI-powered platform for creating illustrated, print-ready children's books, designed for both families and authors.
Kibbi enables parents, grandparents, and caregivers to create personalized children's books in minutes. By answering a few simple questions about a child's age, interests, and reading stage, users can generate a complete story with illustrations and language tailored specifically to that child. Finished books can be read digitally or ordered as high-quality physical copies.
A core focus of Kibbi is supporting how children actually learn to read. The platform offers multiple reading modes, including read-aloud stories, decodable early-reader books, and independent reading texts. Vocabulary, sentence structure, repetition, and pacing are adapted automatically based on reading level. The system is built around established early-literacy research, ensuring stories are engaging while remaining readable and developmentally appropriate.
Kibbi is also designed for physical books, not additional screen time. Every story can become a real book that children can hold, flip through, and read anywhere. There are no apps to navigate, no notifications, and no distractions. The result is a tangible story that belongs to the child and fits naturally into everyday reading routines.
Alongside family use, Kibbi launches with full support for authors and independent creators. Writers can bring their own manuscripts and use Kibbi specifically for illustration, image upscaling, layout, and production. The platform generates consistent illustrations, upscales artwork to print resolution, and exports professionally formatted PDF files with correct trim size, bleed, margins, and layout, ready for printing or self-publishing.
Most AI storytelling tools stop at text generation. Kibbi is built to handle the full reality of children's book creation, including literacy-aware writing, visual consistency across pages, and print compliance. This allows families to create meaningful keepsake books without technical friction, and authors to move from manuscript to print-ready files without coordinating illustrators, designers, and layout software.
Kibbi is available via subscription and supports both digital reading and physical book production workflows. The platform is now live and available worldwide.
