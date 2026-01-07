Abdulwahhab, Mohamed Set For Dream Debut At WTT Champions Doha 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The countdown clock to the opening WTT Series event of the season is approaching its final ticks, with the first-ever WTT Champions Doha 2026 taking over Lusail Sports Arena from today. Amongst the superstar names are two of Qatar's finest players.

Wildcard entries for the five-day spectacle, Aia Mohamed and Mohammed Abdulwahhab make their WTT Champions debut, joining the world's best players in an exclusive event reserved for the table tennis elite.

Aia Mohamed

Despite this marking a first-time appearance for both players at this level, Aia Mohamed and Mohammed Abdulwahhab are no strangers to the spotlight. Both Qatari players were present at last year's ITTF World Championships Finals in Doha, flying the home flag with great pride.

While Aia Mohamed's hopes were dashed at the first hurdle, Mohammed Abdulwahhab picked up a mighty 4-0 win in his opening round clash against Alfred Dela Pena, finishing in the Top 64 positions in the Men's Singles field.

The memories of competing at a home World Championships Finals will stick with both players throughout the rest of their careers, and soon they will have another taste of the big time as WTT Champions comes to town.

This evening, Mohammed Abdulwahhab will step out onto Infinity Arena with a huge clash against No.7 seed Sora Matsushima, with Aia Mohamed rounding off the action one day later against Prithika Pavade.

Wang Manyu, Miwa Harimoto, Lin Shidong, Truls Moregard – these are just some of the world class names set to compete at Lusail Sports Arena, with highly coveted trophies and the lion's share of the $500,000 prize money up for grabs.

For Aia Mohamed and Mohammed Abdulwahhab, the honour of competing at this level is something to cherish unto itself. An opportunity to test their credentials and learn from the very best is a tantalising prospect, and with home advantage on their side, they can dare to dream.