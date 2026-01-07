Major Shareholder Announcement Jyske Bank A/S

According to S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, it is announced that on 6 January 2026 Jyske Bank A/S, business registration number (CVR) 17616617, Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, held, through direct and indirect holdings, 3,092,063 shares of DKK 10, corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital of Jyske Bank A/S.

