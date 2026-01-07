403
Turkey’s FM says lasting peace in Russia-Ukraine war is near
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Tuesday that a permanent resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict appears “now quite close,” highlighting the recent steps being taken toward peace.
Speaking to journalists at the Turkish Embassy in Paris after the Coalition of the Willing summit on Ukraine, Fidan said, “In my view, after four years of war, we are now quite close to a lasting peace. At the very least, we see that several areas that are key to peace are being discussed in an exceptionally serious manner."
Representing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit, Fidan emphasized the event’s significance, which included leaders and representatives from institutions such as the EU and NATO. He noted that “Important issues were discussed.”
He added that "At the very least, we see that key areas essential to peace are being discussed in an exceptionally serious way. Türkiye has also contributed to this process." According to him, if finalized, the agreement would not only end the war in Ukraine but also shape long-term relations between Russia and Europe, as well as Russia’s broader regional policies: "What we see is that, if signed, this will not merely be a peace agreement that ends the war in Ukraine. It will also determine, in the long term, the modalities of peace between Russia and Europe in the new era. At the same time, it will be a comprehensive agreement that shapes Russia’s regional policies going forward."
Fidan explained that discussions have included monitoring any future ceasefire, maintaining Ukraine’s defensive posture, and possible military measures if a ceasefire is violated. He highlighted Türkiye’s planned role in regional security: “From the very beginning, militarily speaking, under the instructions of our president, our armed forces have always maintained a position that Türkiye would assume responsibility for a naval component to be established in the event of peace. I believe significant progress has been made on this."
Pointing to Türkiye’s NATO membership and the country’s substantial Black Sea fleet, Fidan said it was natural for Türkiye to take responsibility for Black Sea security. He added, "Hopefully, the peace agreement will be signed as soon as possible, preventing further loss of life and bringing stability to the region."
He also noted that another session of the summit on Tuesday focused on Ukraine’s economic recovery in the event a peace deal is reached.
