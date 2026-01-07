Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Textmagic AS Appoints A New Management Board Member


2026-01-07 12:45:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TextMagic AS hereby notifies of a change in the composition of the Management Board. The Supervisory Board of TextMagic AS has appointed Getter Grünmann as an additional member of the Management Board, with the term of service commencing on January 7, 2026 and lasting for a period of three years. TextMagic AS will continue to operate with a two-member Management Board.

Getter Grünmann is the Chief Financial Officer of TextMagic AS and, as a member of the Management Board, will be responsible for the financial management of TextMagic AS.


Priit Vaikmaa
TextMagic AS, CEO
...


MENAFN07012026004107003653ID1110565661



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search