Textmagic AS Appoints A New Management Board Member
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TextMagic AS hereby notifies of a change in the composition of the Management Board. The Supervisory Board of TextMagic AS has appointed Getter Grünmann as an additional member of the Management Board, with the term of service commencing on January 7, 2026 and lasting for a period of three years. TextMagic AS will continue to operate with a two-member Management Board.
Priit Vaikmaa
Getter Grünmann is the Chief Financial Officer of TextMagic AS and, as a member of the Management Board, will be responsible for the financial management of TextMagic AS.
TextMagic AS, CEO
