Textmagic AS Appoints A New Management Board Member

Getter Grünmann is the Chief Financial Officer of TextMagic AS and, as a member of the Management Board, will be responsible for the financial management of TextMagic AS.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.